Fairmont area schools to hold groundbreaking event

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont area schools will be holding a groundbreaking event on Monday.

The celebration will commemorate the beginning of new construction on a new 13,200-square-foot Career & Tech addition to Fairmont High School.

A $6.7 million bonding referendum for an expanded vocational center was approved by voters in February.

The project will expand areas including construction trades, automotive, manufacturing, HVAC training and programming.

The Construction Trades Building also features a House Build Shop connected to the high school by an outdoor canopy-covered walkway.

Fairmont High hopes the new vocational center will provide training to promote jobs to increase the number of skilled workers in Minnesota.

