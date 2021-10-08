Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Florida man guilty of Chauvin lawyer threat in Floyd case

FILE — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a lawyer who represented the...
FILE — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a lawyer who represented the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a lawyer who represented the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd.

William John Hartnett made the threat in a phone call from Miami on April 6, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Thursday.

Hartnett, 42, faces a maximum of five years in prison at his sentencing Dec. 15. He pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting a threat through interstate communications.

Prosecutors said Hartnett called the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which was paying for ex-officer Derek Chauvin’s defense. The 18-second message included several obscenity-laden threats against Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer.

Chauvin was convicted in April of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter for killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020. Floyd’s death sparked protests nationwide and calls for police reforms intended to reduce confrontation and violence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers in Mankato and North Mankato were impacted by a power...
Power outage in Mankato, North Mankato area impacting thousands
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County
Retired botany, and physics professor Ed Borchardt just wanted a natural lawn to help with the...
Court rules in favor of North Mankato homeowner and his natural yard
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

Latest News

FILE - English teacher Frank Esposito receives a COVID-19 nasal swab test at West Brooklyn...
Minnesota health leaders warn of strain on caregivers, kids
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
FILE - Oil pump jacks work in unison, Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Williston, N.D.
Minnesota company expands oil well ownership in North Dakota
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Senate dodges US debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing