Good Morning Give Back update

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lisa and Kelsey check in with Mankato Youth Place for an update on their Good Morning Give Back Campaign.

Executive Director Erin Simmons said that on top of two donations being attributed to the campaign.

Awareness about the organization has also increased. Simmons says the group’s total number of views on Facebook has gone up by 30 percent.

Engagements on Facebook are also up by almost 90 percent and the organization has had six new followers since the initiative was launched about a week ago.

The public can continue to support MY Place by going to KEYC.COM. Click on the community page and then Good Morning Give Back.

