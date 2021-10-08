GreenSeam announces 2021 Business Award and Hallf of Fame honorees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — GreenSeam announced Friday the 2021 honorees that will be recognized at the Greater Mankato Awards and Hall of Fame ceremony on Nov. 9.

This event is a time when Greater Mankato Growth, Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam honor outstanding businesses, professionals and organizations within the greater Mankato community.

This year’s event will be hosted in a hybrid format from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center and online. Tickets are available on the Greater Mankato Growth website.

SEEMED IN SUCCESS AWARD HONOREE: Dr. Shane Bowyer

The Seamed in Success Award honors an outstanding business, organization, community, or individual who has made a large impact and added value to the community and region. This award recognizes those who have highlighted the importance of agriculture, with an emphasis on rural vitality, building upon our agricultural roots.

GROWING IN THE GREENSEAM AWARD HONOREE: Clean Plus, Inc. (George and Matt Coy)

The Growing in the GreenSeam Award honors an outstanding business that has recently planted its seed in the GreenSeam region. Each year, one remarkable new business is recognized for its innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and contribution to our vibrant community.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.