High school students take tour of manufacturing at South Central College

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College is celebrating Manufacturing Month by hosting a Tour of Manufacturing in South Central Minnesota.

The tour brings St. Peter High School students and gives them a 30-minute view of SCC’s manufacturing wings. There is also a live virtual tour for people who would rather view it online.

St. Peter students will also be touring Cambria in Le Sueur, along with other local businesses.

SCC officials believe this tour is instrumental for giving students more information about jobs in the trades industry.

”I think it is really important for kids to get exposure about what manufacturing careers are all about,” said Laura Attenberger, director of secondary relations at South Central College. “There is a lot of technology that is embedded within manufacturing as well. So, many manufacturing jobs are in high demand and high wages, but they also require some technical education.”

The public was also able to tour the facilities on Thursday.

