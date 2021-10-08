Le Sueur County seeks input from residents regarding Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Le Sueur County officials said Friday they are seeking public feedback from residents after completing an updated draft of the county’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The review and comment period is scheduled to be open through Oct. 21. After that, the plan will be submitted to the State of Minnesota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for review.

The Le Sueur County MHMP is a multi-jurisdictional plan that covers Le Sueur County, including the cities of Cleveland, Elysian, Heidelberg, Kasota, Le Center, Le Sueur, Kilkenny, Montgomery, New Prague and Waterville. The plan additionally covers the portion of the city of Mankato that is located within Le Sueur County.

The MHMP also incorporates the concerns and needs of townships, school districts, and other stakeholders participating in the plan.

Le Sueur County is vulnerable to a variety of potential natural disasters, which threaten the loss of life and property in the county. The plan addresses how to mitigate against hazards such as tornadoes, flooding, wildland fires, blizzards, straight-line winds, ice storms, and droughts which have the potential for inflicting vast economic loss and personal hardship.

Updating the plan further allows the county and its jurisdictions to apply for eligible projects under future Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant funding from FEMA for projects that are cost-effective and will help to reduce or eliminate impacts of future natural disaster events.

Feedback may be provided via the online comment form or directly to Le Sueur County Emergency Management.

Update of the plan has been under the direction of Le Sueur County Emergency Management in cooperation with U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota Duluth and representatives from county departments, city and township governments, school districts, and other key stakeholders.

Together, the planning team worked to identify cost-effective and sustainable actions to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life or property from natural hazards. Some examples include improvement of roads and culverts that experience repetitive flooding; construction of safe rooms at campgrounds, public parks, mobile home parks, or schools to protect lives in the event of tornados or severe wind events; burying power lines that may fail due to heavy snow, ice or wind storms; ensuring timely emergency communication to the public through warning sirens and mass notification systems, and conducting public awareness and education campaigns to help people be prepared to take safe action before, during, or following a hazard event.

