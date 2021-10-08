Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Maple River Schools superintendent responds to recent racial incidents

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) -The superintendent of Maple River Schools, Dan Anderson, responded with a very personal message after recent racial incidents occurred in the small community.

Anderson’s message illustrated how recent events have been hurting the image of a community navigating a difficult but important conversation about racism. Anderson condemned individuals who have fueled anger and division on social media.

Maple River recently saw some controversy after video showed a man rip a sign out of a woman’s hand and another where a car with a confederate flag drove by a protesters.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
Police say a woman riding a scooter on a sidewalk was struck and killed by one of two vehicles...
Innocent bystander struck, killed after rolling gun battle
FILE — Authorities say they have solved the 50-year-old killing of an Iowa teen, but not before...
Police solve 50-year-old Iowa cold case killing
The City of Jackson might be dealing with metal bandits, after ground wire from at least 25...
Metal bandits cutting, stealing wires in Jackson

Latest News

Maple River Schools superintendent responds to recent racial incidents
Maple River Schools superintendent responds to recent racial incidents
In 2018, the Mankato City Council adopted the resolution for National Indigenous Day to serve...
Monday will mark third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Mankato
In 2018, the Mankato City Council adopted the resolution to serve as a next step on the path of...
Monday marks third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Mankato
After barricading himself in a home, Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 33, has been accused of calling...
Barricaded man calls in bomb threat to elementary school in Albert Lea