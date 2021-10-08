Maple River Schools superintendent responds to recent racial incidents

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) -The superintendent of Maple River Schools, Dan Anderson, responded with a very personal message after recent racial incidents occurred in the small community.

Anderson’s message illustrated how recent events have been hurting the image of a community navigating a difficult but important conversation about racism. Anderson condemned individuals who have fueled anger and division on social media.

Maple River recently saw some controversy after video showed a man rip a sign out of a woman’s hand and another where a car with a confederate flag drove by a protesters.

