Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center adopts clear bag policy for hockey games, future events

By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The home opener for the No. 1 Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team is this weekend against No. 2 St. Cloud State.

The series this weekend will be the first without fan capacity limits since the Mavericks hosted Alaska Anchorage in the first round of the WCHA Playoffs on March 7, 2020.

“We had student ticket distribution, [and] like I said, we gave out roughly 430 tickets in about 33 minutes and 10 seconds,” said Scott Nelsen, director of marketing and community engagement for the Minnesota State Athletics Department.

Minnesota State University, Mankato students and fans are excited to see the Mavericks hit the ice.

“Roughly half of our student population hasn’t been to a hockey game because either freshmen or sophomores last year had COVID. So, there is a really good hunger and excitement,” Nelsen added. “[There is a] desire to go see our teams and our teams win. Winning teams always draw more fans, it’s great to have that product on the floor, on the court and on the field.”

But there is an important piece of information that fans need to be aware of if they are coming to the rink or attending any future events at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The first 500 fans in attendance on Friday and Saturday are going to get a clear plastic bag for free. The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center is adopting a clear bag policy from here on out. That means for every single series, every single event they hold, whether that be the Toby Keith concert or coming to see the Mavericks play.

This weekend the first 500 fans to the @minnstmhockey vs @scsuhuskyhockey will get a FREE clear MSU Mavs/Mayo Clinic...

Posted by Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Thursday, October 7, 2021

“It’s a 12″ x 12″ clear bag, if they want to continue to bring in a bag. Otherwise, a small clutch no bigger than 5″ by 8″, or if you want to keep it simple then just don’t bring a bag,” explained Eric Jones, co-director at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Transitioning to the clear bag policy will make life easier for everyone in the arena.

Jones says the clear bag policy is being enforced “to make getting into the building quicker, to make things safer and to reduce our touch points for our staff.”

