Mending Spirits Animal Rescue celebrates eight years in operation.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mending Spirits Animal Rescue celebrated eight years in operation.

Over the course of that time, Mending Spirits has been able to rescue nearly 4,000 animal lives consisting of roughly thirty different species and has maintained an average of around 100 animals in foster care at all times, from dogs and cats...to even farm animals.

With October being Adopt a Dog Month, Mending Spirits will hold a meet and greet bake sale at the Mankato Pet Expo on Oct. 16, from noon to 2p.m.

