Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota company expands oil well ownership in North Dakota

FILE - Oil pump jacks work in unison, Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Williston, N.D.
FILE - Oil pump jacks work in unison, Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Williston, N.D.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota company said Thursday it will expand its ownership in a fleet of oil wells in North Dakota.

Minnetonka-based Northern Oil and Gas said it will pay Texas-based Comstock Resources $154 million on the new properties, which are expected to produce 4,500 barrels of oil per day. Comstock Resources is controlled by Jerry Jones, who owns the Dallas Cowboys football team.

Northern Oil, which invests in leases and drilling projects, has traditionally operated in North Dakota, However, the company recently announced other deals in the Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas for shale oil, and in the Marcellus natural gas formation in Appalachia, the Star Tribune reported.

“This is our third major transaction this year in as many basins,” Adam Dirlam, Northern’s chief operating officer, said of the North Dakota deal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers in Mankato and North Mankato were impacted by a power...
Power outage in Mankato, North Mankato area impacting thousands
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County
Retired botany, and physics professor Ed Borchardt just wanted a natural lawn to help with the...
Court rules in favor of North Mankato homeowner and his natural yard
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

Latest News

High school students take tour of manufacturing at South Central College
Feeding Every Baby Inc. asks for public’s help with diaper shortage
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
Old Mankato Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center