Monday will mark third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday will mark the third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Mankato.

Adopted by the Mankato City Council in 2018, city leaders say the resolution would serve as a next step on the path of reconciliation between the Indigenous Dakota Nation and the people of Mankato.

A series of events will be held from Oct. 7-11th to commemorate the day.

Tonight at 6 p.m., musical group The Bluedog Band will be playing at The Hub Food Park along with multiple food trucks.

