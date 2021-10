MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new Dunkin’ on Riverfront Drive is now open and ready for business.

The new location is only 800 square feet with no indoor seating and is a drive-thru affair only.

They will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Riverfront Drive averages more than 16,000 vehicles passing by daily.

