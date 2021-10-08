Your Photos
New treatment options for breast cancer patients

By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Mayo Clinic Health System is highlighting new advancements that could help women fight the disease.

Chemotherapy, radiation and surgery are well-known treatments, but the list is growing with the emergence of immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

Immunotherapy helps the immune system identify and fight cancer cells.

Targeted therapy can slow its spread to other parts of the body by pinpointing proteins and cell mutations.

Treatments can have harsh side effects like hair loss, but there are some ways to reduce its impact.

“Cold cap therapy involves a special cap that’s placed on the head of the patient who’s undergoing chemotherapy to cool the scalp. Using a cold cap for a period of hours before, during and after chemo can significantly reduce hair loss.”

Thanks to local donors, Mayo says cold cap therapy is free of charge to all cancer patients.

