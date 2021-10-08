Your Photos
Pick of the Litter: Darling

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Darling.

Darling is a senior dog and a Chihuahua mix looking for her forever home.

According to BENCHS, she spends most of her day burrowed up in her cozy blanket fort. She loves to stop and smell the flowers and will follow you anywhere.

Darling does great with other dogs. She is heartworm positive but is getting treatment.

Anyone interested in adopting Roxy is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

