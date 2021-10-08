Sleepy Eye man shares special collection

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - A Sleepy Eye man has been growing a special collection since he was a kid and now he’s sharing the story of each one during a special event throughout this month.

Brent says he’s now got anywhere between 300 and 400 dolls. There’s still time for you to learn the stories behind Brent’s dolls.

He will share the history of different dolls each Thursday in October at 8 p.m. at The Pix in Sleepy Eye. Space is limited and cost is $5 for balcony seating.

