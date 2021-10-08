Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sleepy Eye man shares special collection

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - A Sleepy Eye man has been growing a special collection since he was a kid and now he’s sharing the story of each one during a special event throughout this month.

Brent says he’s now got anywhere between 300 and 400 dolls. There’s still time for you to learn the stories behind Brent’s dolls.

He will share the history of different dolls each Thursday in October at 8 p.m. at The Pix in Sleepy Eye. Space is limited and cost is $5 for balcony seating.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
Police say a woman riding a scooter on a sidewalk was struck and killed by one of two vehicles...
Innocent bystander struck, killed after rolling gun battle
FILE — Authorities say they have solved the 50-year-old killing of an Iowa teen, but not before...
Police solve 50-year-old Iowa cold case killing
The new Dunkin’ on Riverfront Drive is now open and ready for business.
New Dunkin’ location opens for business in Mankato

Latest News

FILE — Le Sueur County officials said Friday they are seeking public feedback from residents...
Le Sueur County seeks input from residents regarding Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan
Sleepy Eye man shares special collection
Sleepy Eye man shares special collection
FILE - In this July 16, 2021 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Family...
Judge continues to prohibit Iowa enforcement of mask ban law
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update