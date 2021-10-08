Your Photos
Warmest start to October in over two decades for Mankato, MN

By Joshua Eckl
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October 2021 is starting out with above average temperatures. Not just slightly above but this is the warmest start to October in over the past two decades for Mankato, MN. The last time Mankato had an average temperature above 60 degrees for the first 8 days of October was back in to 2011 when the average temperature was 62.8º F. The warmest start to Mankato was over two decades ago in 2007 when the the average temperature was 65.8º F.

Average temperature for Mankato, MN from October 1st through the 8th.
Average temperature for Mankato, MN from October 1st through the 8th.(KEYC Weather)

In Mankato, the average temperature for the first week of October 2021 is 64.3º F, that’s 10.5º F above normal. This follows the 2nd warmest end to September on record. So far this year, of the 9 completed months February was the only month with a below average temperature.

The forecast, over the next several days calls for the above average trend to continue. Cooler, fall like temperatures look to return for a brief time at the end of next week into next weekend.

Above average temperatures are in the forecast over the next several days.
Above average temperatures are in the forecast over the next several days.(KEYC Weather)

