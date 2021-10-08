Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wills-Traxler returns to competency, appears in court

By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Center man accused of fatally stabbing his father before setting their home on fire appeared in Le Sueur County District Court Friday.

26-year-old Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson following the death of 64-year-old Bruce Alan Traxler in January.

Shortly after he was taken into custody, Wills-Traxler underwent mental evaluations that found him incompetent to stand trial. That put the criminal proceedings on hold.

MORE STORIES:

The case was referred to a civil commitment court, which decided Wills-Traxler was mentally ill and dangerous. He was transferred from the Le Sueur County Jail to a mental health facility.

The court ordered a competency reevaluation 60 days later, and the findings were revealed at Friday’s hearing.

In a report submitted September 13th, experts said Wills-Traxler had returned to mental competency. In another report on September 30th, they said they’re still locating a specific diagnosis.

Wills-Traxler will undergo further testing to determine what caused his psychotic episode on the day of the crime. It will show whether mental illness or substance abuse played a part. The findings will be revealed at a civil hearing in March.

Criminal proceedings will remain on hold until then because the results will impact the public defender’s decision to rely on a mental illness defense.

An omnibus hearing to review criminal matters is scheduled for early April.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
Police say a woman riding a scooter on a sidewalk was struck and killed by one of two vehicles...
Innocent bystander struck, killed after rolling gun battle
The new Dunkin’ on Riverfront Drive is now open and ready for business.
New Dunkin’ location opens for business in Mankato
FILE — Authorities say they have solved the 50-year-old killing of an Iowa teen, but not before...
Police solve 50-year-old Iowa cold case killing

Latest News

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the...
PHOTOS: Marshall native Trey Lance to make first NFL start against Cardinals
New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House opens Halloween weekend at the Brown County Fairgrounds in New...
New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House expands, moves location
New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House expands, moves location
The Mayo Clinic Health System building is pictured Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
New treatment options for breast cancer patients
New treatment options for breast cancer patients