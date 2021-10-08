Wills-Traxler returns to competency, appears in court

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Center man accused of fatally stabbing his father before setting their home on fire appeared in Le Sueur County District Court Friday.

26-year-old Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson following the death of 64-year-old Bruce Alan Traxler in January.

Shortly after he was taken into custody, Wills-Traxler underwent mental evaluations that found him incompetent to stand trial. That put the criminal proceedings on hold.

MORE STORIES:

The case was referred to a civil commitment court, which decided Wills-Traxler was mentally ill and dangerous. He was transferred from the Le Sueur County Jail to a mental health facility.

The court ordered a competency reevaluation 60 days later, and the findings were revealed at Friday’s hearing.

In a report submitted September 13th, experts said Wills-Traxler had returned to mental competency. In another report on September 30th, they said they’re still locating a specific diagnosis.

Wills-Traxler will undergo further testing to determine what caused his psychotic episode on the day of the crime. It will show whether mental illness or substance abuse played a part. The findings will be revealed at a civil hearing in March.

Criminal proceedings will remain on hold until then because the results will impact the public defender’s decision to rely on a mental illness defense.

An omnibus hearing to review criminal matters is scheduled for early April.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.