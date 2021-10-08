Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Woman found fatally shot in Crow Wing County cabin

FILE — A woman was found fatally shot in a cabin in Crow Wing County after deputies responded...
FILE — A woman was found fatally shot in a cabin in Crow Wing County after deputies responded to a call about gunfire and arrested an armed man, sheriff’s officials said.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A woman was found fatally shot in a cabin in Crow Wing County after deputies responded to a call about gunfire and arrested an armed man, sheriff’s officials said.

Dispatchers received a shooting complaint about 11 p.m. Thursday. The caller said several gunshots were heard in Lake Edward Township.

Law enforcement officers responded and encountered a man armed with a rifle and a handgun. After nearly two hours of negotiations, the man agreed to put his weapons down and he was taken into custody, according to authorities.

While searching the property near where the complaint originated, the Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team found an adult female dead in a cabin from a gunshot wound, officials said.

Assisting sheriff’s deputies were the Brainerd, Baxter, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Crosslake, and Breezy Point police departments and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
Police say a woman riding a scooter on a sidewalk was struck and killed by one of two vehicles...
Innocent bystander struck, killed after rolling gun battle
FILE — Authorities say they have solved the 50-year-old killing of an Iowa teen, but not before...
Police solve 50-year-old Iowa cold case killing
The new Dunkin’ on Riverfront Drive is now open and ready for business.
New Dunkin’ location opens for business in Mankato

Latest News

FILE — Authorities in St. Peter responded to a crash Friday near the intersection of Highways...
Authorities respond to crash in St. Peter
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
FILE — The second of two brothers charged in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter in...
Man given probation in fatal St. Paul shooting
FILE — Le Sueur County officials said Friday they are seeking public feedback from residents...
Le Sueur County seeks input from residents regarding Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan