Court documents shine new light on murder of Estherville man
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Court documents reveal new details in the investigation of the death of an Estherville man last week.
A criminal complaint alleges Conner Uhde and CeJay Van Der Wilt lured 20-year-old David McDowell into an apartment in Estherville with a plan to kill him.
The complaint says Udhe and Van Der Wilt shot McDowell and left him outside town early Saturday morning.
More:
A driver saw the body on the road around 8 a.m. the next day and called police.
An autopsy was performed Monday.
Uhde and Van Der Wilt were arrested Thursday morning.
Both are charged with first-degree murder
Uhde’s preliminary hearing is set for Friday, Oct. 15.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.