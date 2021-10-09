Court documents shine new light on murder of Estherville man

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Court documents reveal new details in the investigation of the death of an Estherville man last week.

A criminal complaint alleges Conner Uhde and CeJay Van Der Wilt lured 20-year-old David McDowell into an apartment in Estherville with a plan to kill him.

The complaint says Udhe and Van Der Wilt shot McDowell and left him outside town early Saturday morning.

A driver saw the body on the road around 8 a.m. the next day and called police.

An autopsy was performed Monday.

Uhde and Van Der Wilt were arrested Thursday morning.

Both are charged with first-degree murder

Uhde’s preliminary hearing is set for Friday, Oct. 15.

