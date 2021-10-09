Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Crews quickly contain anhydrous ammonia leak in St. James

Although the ammonia levels were not strong enough to force an evacuation of neighboring...
Although the ammonia levels were not strong enough to force an evacuation of neighboring houses, some individuals did leave their residences on their own.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency crews were called to an anhydrous ammonia leak in St. James Friday evening.

According to the St. James Police Department, Office of the Police Department, Police, St. James Fire Department, and St. James Ambulance Service responded to Smithfield Foods just after 8:45 pm Friday to the report of an anhydrous ammonia leak coming from within the building.  

The Fire Department monitored the ammonia exposure levels throughout the northeast side of town which were shown to be at low levels during the incident. Authorities say although ammonia levels were not strong enough to force an evacuation of neighboring houses, some individuals did leave their residences on their own.

The Smithfield Hazmat Team responded and were able to shut off the leak from within the building.  

Authorities say the ammonia leak was contained shortly after and minimum levels were reported from inside Smithfield.

St. James Police say no injuries are reported at this time.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in St. Peter responded to a crash Friday near the intersection of Highways...
Authorities respond to crash in St. Peter
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
The new Dunkin’ on Riverfront Drive is now open and ready for business.
New Dunkin’ location opens for business in Mankato
19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County
After barricading himself in a home, Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 33, has been accused of calling...
Barricaded man calls in bomb threat to elementary school in Albert Lea

Latest News

Vote for the KEYC Play of the Night that will be featured during Sports Extra on Friday at 10...
Sports Extra Play of the Night: Week 6
FILE — Sports Extra highlights from Oct. 8, 2021.
Sports Extra: Week 6
Sports Extra Play of the Night: Week 6
Sports Extra: Week 6 (Part 2)