Crews quickly contain anhydrous ammonia leak in St. James

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency crews were called to an anhydrous ammonia leak in St. James Friday evening.

According to the St. James Police Department, Office of the Police Department, Police, St. James Fire Department, and St. James Ambulance Service responded to Smithfield Foods just after 8:45 pm Friday to the report of an anhydrous ammonia leak coming from within the building.

The Fire Department monitored the ammonia exposure levels throughout the northeast side of town which were shown to be at low levels during the incident. Authorities say although ammonia levels were not strong enough to force an evacuation of neighboring houses, some individuals did leave their residences on their own.

The Smithfield Hazmat Team responded and were able to shut off the leak from within the building.

Authorities say the ammonia leak was contained shortly after and minimum levels were reported from inside Smithfield.

St. James Police say no injuries are reported at this time.

