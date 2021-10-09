Your Photos
Jefferson Elementary School hosts Jefferson Jog

By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — 243 kindergarteners through fifth-graders gathered outside Jefferson Elementary School Friday to celebrate their annual Jefferson Jog, the school’s only fundraising event.

“The students raise money for two weeks and we have incentive goals that the kids are working toward,” Jefferson Elementary Principal Melissa Brueske said. “Last Friday, we met our top goal, so we had to stretch it a little further. So, this week we are celebrating we have reached our second incentive goal.”

The students broke the record for money raised for the school, after the PTO president and principal offered a special incentive.

“So, this week I will be sliming, and this week we will be sleeping on the roof. So, myself and the PTO president will be spending the night on the roof at Jefferson,” Brueske added.

The jog is a joint partnership between the PTO, Jefferson Elementary School, and their families.

A few years ago, they added online donations to the mix, which has changed everything.

“This year, we decided to go for $15,000 thinking that we would just be excited if we hit that, and we are so thankful to our school community, our sponsors, and our families that we raised $28,0000,” stated Christie Skilbred, PTO volunteer.

The Jefferson Jog is geared towards helping the school in whatever form they need. This year, it happens to be a little bit more on the fun side for the kids.

“The money that we raised is all going toward a new piece of playground equipment. We have big dreams for our playground for the next few years,” said Megan Fitzloff, PTO executive.

Overall, everyone involved is feeling a roller coaster of emotions from the generosity of the Jefferson community.

“It’s been great to see, after a pandemic, just the generosity of our community. Just really heartwarming to be supported in this way, we are really grateful to be able to serve in that capacity,” Brueske added.

