Mapleton Area Foundation to host first Fall Festival

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mapleton Area Foundation is hosting its first Fall Festival Saturday.

Festivities start at 11 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. at Heritage Park in Mapleton.

Activities include pumpkin bingo, hayrides, cornhole tournament, among other activities. The Murphy Brothers and Another Time Around will be providing music at the festival.

Make sure you come hungry to this Saturday's Fall Festival! The following food vendors will be joining us: 🍗 Bummy's BBQ Food Truck 🍔 Maggie J's Restaurant and Bar 🍟 Linda's Place, of Amboy, MN

Posted by Mapleton Area Foundation on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Organizers say that the events are important for promoting community engagement.

”The thing that we have focused on with the Mapleton Area Foundation is the children and having activities for the children,” Mapleton Area Foundation Board Member James Gordon said. “This is going to be a great time to get the families out and again the weather is beautiful. So, it should be a real fun time to get everybody together and just enjoy a little bit of time outdoors.”

The Fall Festival is open to anyone and everyone in the area.

