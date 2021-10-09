New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House expands, moves location

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House opens Halloween weekend with plenty of twists and turns around every corner.

This year, they’re moving to a new location at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Owner and creator Doug Hughes is a lover of all things spooky.

“I just love it. I love movies. So in a haunted house, you’re going through a live action movie. You’re walking through the set. You’re walking through a movie set. You’re interacting with the characters who can scare you and you don’t know what’s around the next corner,” he said.

His tradition of building haunted houses started about seven years ago.

“I taught gymnastics, and I always did a haunted house at my own house, a fun one, and it got bigger, and I had so many gymnasts, I was like, let’s do one at the place I used to coach at,” Hughes said.

It didn’t take long for the tradition to grow.

This year, for the first time, the New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House is expanding into two haunted houses at its new location at the fairgrounds.

The giant Pumpkin King has finally arrived!! Center and Broadway in New Ulm. He will be looking for you when the sun... Posted by New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

“It’s been great. I asked the fairgrounds if they had space and if they would think about letting me come do a haunted house and they were like yes,” said Hughes.

Both haunted houses have their own unique theme.

One is circus themed and one is a traditional holiday haunted house.

Hughes said a team of four does most of the building and around 30 to 40 volunteers bring the magic to life.

Dean Gulden is one of those builders and is excited for people to see everything come together.

“The detail is amazing. We’ve got so many props that we use and stuff. People will take their time and go through it and not put their head down and check it all out,” he said.

Hughes said the new location gives room for the tradition to grow even more in the future and hopes he can continue sharing his love of Halloween with others.

“It’s the one time of year that everyone gets to just have fun, dress up and just enjoy life, be silly and scary and fun, whatever you want,” Hughes said.

For a full schedule of the haunted house, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.