Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House expands, moves location

By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House opens Halloween weekend with plenty of twists and turns around every corner.

This year, they’re moving to a new location at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Owner and creator Doug Hughes is a lover of all things spooky.

“I just love it. I love movies. So in a haunted house, you’re going through a live action movie. You’re walking through the set. You’re walking through a movie set. You’re interacting with the characters who can scare you and you don’t know what’s around the next corner,” he said.

His tradition of building haunted houses started about seven years ago.

“I taught gymnastics, and I always did a haunted house at my own house, a fun one, and it got bigger, and I had so many gymnasts, I was like, let’s do one at the place I used to coach at,” Hughes said.

It didn’t take long for the tradition to grow.

This year, for the first time, the New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House is expanding into two haunted houses at its new location at the fairgrounds.

The giant Pumpkin King has finally arrived!! Center and Broadway in New Ulm. He will be looking for you when the sun...

Posted by New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

“It’s been great. I asked the fairgrounds if they had space and if they would think about letting me come do a haunted house and they were like yes,” said Hughes.

Both haunted houses have their own unique theme.

One is circus themed and one is a traditional holiday haunted house.

Hughes said a team of four does most of the building and around 30 to 40 volunteers bring the magic to life.

Dean Gulden is one of those builders and is excited for people to see everything come together.

“The detail is amazing. We’ve got so many props that we use and stuff. People will take their time and go through it and not put their head down and check it all out,” he said.

Hughes said the new location gives room for the tradition to grow even more in the future and hopes he can continue sharing his love of Halloween with others.

“It’s the one time of year that everyone gets to just have fun, dress up and just enjoy life, be silly and scary and fun, whatever you want,” Hughes said.

For a full schedule of the haunted house, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
Police say a woman riding a scooter on a sidewalk was struck and killed by one of two vehicles...
Innocent bystander struck, killed after rolling gun battle
The new Dunkin’ on Riverfront Drive is now open and ready for business.
New Dunkin’ location opens for business in Mankato
FILE — Authorities say they have solved the 50-year-old killing of an Iowa teen, but not before...
Police solve 50-year-old Iowa cold case killing

Latest News

New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House expands, moves location
FILE — The City of North Mankato announced Friday that the Mankato Area Youth Wrestling Club...
City of North Mankato, Caswell Sports acquire Mankato Area Youth Wrestling Club
FILE — GreenSeam announced Friday the 2021 honorees that will be recognized at the Greater...
GreenSeam announces 2021 Business Award and Hallf of Fame honorees
Fairmont area schools to hold groundbreaking event
Fairmont area schools to hold groundbreaking event