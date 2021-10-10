#1 Mavericks fall to #2 St. Cloud State for series split
Published: Oct. 9, 2021
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - USCHO’s top-ranked Minnesota State Maverick men’s hockey team dropped game two against the No. 2 St. Cloud State Huskies 3-1.
Minnesota State won the first game 1-0, where senior netminder Dryden McKay recorded his 26th-career shutout, tying the NCAA record.
Saturday night’s loss drops the purple and gold to 4-1 on the season.
