Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

#1 Mavericks fall to #2 St. Cloud State for series split

The first-ranked Minnesota State Mavericks struggled to find the back of the net in game two.
The first-ranked Minnesota State Mavericks struggled to find the back of the net in game two.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - USCHO’s top-ranked Minnesota State Maverick men’s hockey team dropped game two against the No. 2 St. Cloud State Huskies 3-1.

Minnesota State won the first game 1-0, where senior netminder Dryden McKay recorded his 26th-career shutout, tying the NCAA record.

Saturday night’s loss drops the purple and gold to 4-1 on the season.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in St. Peter responded to a crash Friday near the intersection of Highways...
Authorities respond to crash in St. Peter
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
The new Dunkin’ on Riverfront Drive is now open and ready for business.
New Dunkin’ location opens for business in Mankato
19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Court documents shine new light on murder of Estherville man
19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County

Latest News

The Mankato West Scarlets remain perfect with two games left in the regular season.
#1 West steamrolls Austin 76-0
The St. Peter football team takes down Marshall.
St. Peter wins big over Marshall
The Gustavus Golden Gusties steamrolled the Saints by a 72-7 margin.
Gustavus makes history with 72-7 win over St. Scholastica
The Mavericks dominated Bemidji State 3-0.
Mavericks sweep Bemidji State
The No. 11 Maverick football squad couldn't overcome the Wayne State offense in a 35-24 loss.
#11 MSU drops home contest to Wayne State