1 Mavericks fall to #2 St. Cloud State for series split

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - USCHO’s top-ranked Minnesota State Maverick men’s hockey team dropped game two against the No. 2 St. Cloud State Huskies 3-1.

Minnesota State won the first game 1-0, where senior netminder Dryden McKay recorded his 26th-career shutout, tying the NCAA record.

Saturday night’s loss drops the purple and gold to 4-1 on the season.

