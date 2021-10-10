Your Photos
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer was gunned down outside a police station during his first shift with the department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department by 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson.

The suspect remained on the loose Saturday night, despite the launch of a massive manhunt.

Officials did not immediately say what prompted the shooting in Wheeler County, about 90 miles southeast of Macon.

The GBI says Harrison was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in nearby Dodge County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

