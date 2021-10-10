Your Photos
Mankato Symphony Orchestra concert to feature first of four conductor finalists

By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Symphony Orchestra is getting one step closer to finding its new conductor.

Its former leader Kenneth Freed stepped down in 2019. Freed had been in the position for 13 years. Since his departure, MSO has been on the hunt for his replacement.

After an extensive search, the organization has narrowed it down to four finalists. Each candidate will conduct one of the orchestra’s symphonic concerts.

First up is Silas Huff who has an extensive history of leading ensembles across America, Europe and Asia.

He’s currently the Director of Washburn University Orchestras and Colorado Pops Orchestra. He also serves as Co-Director of the International Conducting Institute and Commander of “New Mexico’s Own” 44th Army Band.

Huff said, “My favorite kind of music [or] genre of music is orchestral music, because it requires 50 or 60 or 80 people to coordinate together on stage, to play in sync together perfectly and to be on the same wavelength. To coordinate all of that and get everyone doing the same thing at the same time, that’s very exciting to me.”

Most notably, Huff was named the Director of the U.S. Army Orchestra. He’s performed at the White House, U.S. Capitol, Arlington National Cemetery and Pentagon.

Huff will make his MSO debut on Sunday in a concert titled “National Monuments.” He said he’s happy to be working with the ensemble.

“The community really loves the symphony and really wants the symphony to do well, and so that’s what gets me excited to think about being part of an organization which is getting bigger and healthier and doing more stuff in the community,” explained Huff.

Stay tuned to KEYC for an inside look at each conductor candidate.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

