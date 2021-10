MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Maverick women’s hockey team took down non-conference opponent Lindenwood 7-6, on Saturday.

MSU’s sophomore forward, Sydney Langseth, netted the game-tying goal and the game-winning goal.

The Mavericks improve to 5-1 on the season.

