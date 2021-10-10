Record-breaking turnout at Mankato River Ramble

Your Photos
Bicyclists at Mankato River Ramble
Bicyclists at Mankato River Ramble(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 10, 2021
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A record-breaking 1,800 cyclists made their way to Mankato Sunday for the 11th annual River Ramble.

“We go biking, and it’s fun!” said youth participant Norah Davis.

The Greater Mankato Bike and Walk Advocates host the event in partnership with the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota.

GMBWA board member Lydia Jagodzinski stated, “This is our biggest fundraiser every year to make sure that we can get people out on bikes in our community.”

The event was based in Land of Memories Park where bikers enjoyed refreshments and live music before hitting the trails.

“It’s really cool that so many people are coming out and getting on their bikes,” added Jagodzinski.

Participants chose between 12, 26 or 42-mile routes which looped through Minneopa Falls and Sibley Park before extending out to Rapidan Dam and Lake Crystal.

Davis said, “It was hard to start because there’s so much hills, and then we got flat and it was easy!”

Since it began in 2010, the Mankato River Ramble has raised over $100,000 to fund local bicycle events, educational programming and infrastructure improvements.

“All of the money stays in the Greater Mankato area. One of the things that the money’s been able to do is they bought bike fleets that elementary schools can rent out and use for gym units at their schools,” Jagodzinski explained.

Thanks to this year’s sponsors, kids 17 and younger registered free of charge.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

