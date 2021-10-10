Sonny + Dot boutique opens in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new boutique opened its doors in downtown Mankato Saturday.

Sonny + Dot’s grand opening featured live music, giveaways and refreshments.

The shop on North Riverfront Drive specializes in clothing, accessories and home décor.

It’s owned and operated by a mother, daughter and daughter-in-law trio who gave Sonny + Dot its special name.

Co-owner Amanda Kozitza said, “Sonny and Dottie were my great aunt and uncle. They basically raised my dad, and so they were like grandparents to me. They’re passed now, so it’s just kind of our little tribute to them, and it just has a lot more meaning to us than just a store.”

Sonny + Dot invites customers to shop online as well. It offers same-day delivery for local buyers.

