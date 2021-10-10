Tornado touches down in Park Rapids, MN leaving damage to buildings

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a tornado touched down in Park Rapids, MN on Saturday night. There were no injuries reported and there was only damage to local buildings.

According to the Grand Forks National Weather Service office, this was the only confirmed tornado in their area and they are currently investigating the damage.

Photos were sent to us showing incredible damage to the Park Rapids Ford dealership and the Faithbridge Church.

The Park Rapids Ford dealership was damaged in Saturday's tornado. (Mary & Steve McLimans)

