100 days until Hockey Day Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow at 3:30 p.m, organizers will be raising the Hockey Day flag at Blakeslee Stadium to commemorate the countdown to the annual event.

Hockey Day Minnesota was originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the “State of Hockey.” It is produced in partnership with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as the host each year.

Next years annual event will feature several matchups at Blakeslee stadium, including Mankato East and Mankato West girls teams facing off on Thursday, January 19, and The Mavs men’s team will take on St. Thomas in a televised game on Saturday, January 21.

The Minnesota Wild follow that game from the Xcel Energy Center and the Mavs women’s team rounds out the weekend’s games against St. Thomas on Sunday.

