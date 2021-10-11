Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-month-old baby girl from Indiana

An Amber alert has been isssued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders.
An Amber alert has been isssued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders from Indiana, but she is believed to be in Illinois.

Merrillville Police Department say Xeniyah was abducted from her home by Leandre Nutull, 35, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Xeniyah’s mother reported that Nutull entered her home through a window, took the child and fled.

Xeniyah was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and text that reads, “Grandpa is one in a melon.” She is 24 inches tall and weighs 19 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Nutull is a Black male, 5′9″ and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is driving a gray2006 Acura TL 4 door sedan with Illinois license plate CU62616.

Anyone with information needs to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
A church roof is damaged after a tornado touched down in Park Rapids, MN.
Tornado touches down in Park Rapids, MN leaving damage to buildings
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Bicyclists at Mankato River Ramble
Record-breaking turnout at Mankato River Ramble
The Mankato West Scarlets remain perfect with two games left in the regular season.
#1 West steamrolls Austin 76-0

Latest News

In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to...
Election workers accused of shredding voter applications
FILE — The alleged gunman who police say opened fire on a health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota,...
Minnesota clinic shooting brings premeditated murder charge
Thousands of Southwest passengers continue to deal with flight cancelations across the country.
Thousands of Southwest passengers continue to deal with flight cancelations across the country
Oliver Nicholson was diagnosed with VACTERL association and died before he was 2. He loved...
Zoo renames sloth habitat in honor of late toddler who loved sloths