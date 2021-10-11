Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Body found in search for missing woman in California desert

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in the search for...
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in the search for Lauren Cho, who went missing in June.(Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, months after Lauren Cho disappeared in the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the human remains were found in rugged terrain.

Now the coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office had searched by air and on foot for Cho.

She walked away from a rental house on June 28.

Her case is one of many involving people of color that don’t get much public attention, raising complaints of a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
A church roof is damaged after a tornado touched down in Park Rapids, MN.
Tornado touches down in Park Rapids, MN leaving damage to buildings
Bicyclists at Mankato River Ramble
Record-breaking turnout at Mankato River Ramble
The Mankato West Scarlets remain perfect with two games left in the regular season.
#1 West steamrolls Austin 76-0
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says

Latest News

A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
Investigation into deadly bar shooting continues
U.S. Supreme Court set to examine Kentucky abortion case
U.S. Supreme Court set to examine Kentucky abortion case
Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it...
Take a balloon to space for $50K
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday
Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it...
Balloon company offering $50K tickets to space