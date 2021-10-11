Your Photos
Mankato road construction wraps up, Warren Street opening soon

By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato road construction was scheduled to wrap up last week, but one project remains unfinished.

Warren Street renovations are still in progress. The project started in May.

The road’s last major construction was in the early 80s. This year’s improvements included replacing the existing pavement section and installing watermain, sanitary sewer, storm drainage, utility services, curbs and gutters.

Traffic signals at the intersections of Broad and Second streets will also be updated. The city says only minor improvements are still needed.

Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said, “The contractor’s finishing up a lot of the boulevard landscaping and then we’re finishing up signal poles and lighting prior to opening the road. We’ve had some delays on shipments of manufactured medals. This year, it’s affected a lot of construction projects, so with it being this close, we thought we’d just hold until the end to make sure the signals are in place.”

The city says its new deadline for Warren Street is October 22nd.

