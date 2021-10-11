Martin Luther College’s Hannah Schroeder wins UMAC Player of the Week

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Hannah Schroeder was named the UMAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Schroeder won the award after scoring the match-winning goals in both of the Knights’ games last week.

Schroeder leads Martin Luther College with four goals on the season, including one in each of her last three games. She is also tied for sixth in the UMAC with three goals against conference opponents.

The Knights will return to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bethany Lutheran College.

