MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The (8-2-1) Minnesota State Maverick women’s soccer team downs Winona State 4-0 to record their fifth-consecutive clean sheet.

In the win, Maverick sophomore Mackenzie Rath made five saves to for her fourth-career clean sheet.

MSU has won its last five games, outscoring its opponents 17-0.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.