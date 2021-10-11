Mayo Clinic Health System mobile health clinic coming to Butterfield

BUTTERFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting this week, the Mayo Clinic Health System mobile health clinic will be providing services in Butterfield.

The mobile clinic provides health care to patients in rural communities across southern Minnesota and includes exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and pharmacy services.

According to a news release, services include vaccinations, including for COVID-19 and the flu, preventative services and health care screenings, medication refills and checks, chronic disease checks, wellness visits, pediatric care and more.

The clinic will be at 123 Second St. N. at the corner of Drake Avenue and Second Street North on these dates and times:

· Tuesday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

· Thursday, Oct. 14, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

· Oct. 26, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

· Oct. 28, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

More dates will be added in the future based on patient demand.

