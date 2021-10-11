Your Photos
New Allina Health initiative encourages teens, adults to practice self-care amid pandemic

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Allina Health launched an initiative to encourage teens and adults to practice self-care amid the pandemic.

The initiative, called Change to Chill Week, will kick off today, featuring a daily theme with free online resources and activities.

All are welcome to participate, whether as an individual, school or community organization, or as a family.

