Officer Arik Matson gifted custom golf cart

Arik and Megan Matson ride in new golf cart
Arik and Megan Matson ride in new golf cart(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Arik Matson is regaining some of the freedom he lost after being critically wounded last year.

The Waseca police officer was shot in the head while on duty. He suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him with compromised mobility.

Now, Matson will be able to cruise around town once again behind the wheel of his new golf cart.

“An awesome, customized vehicle for me to drive that I can get some independence back with,” Matson explained.

The custom rig resembles a squad car with blue lights, embroidered seats, Waseca police decals and Matson’s badge number.

“The badge on the seat and then the Matson strong sticker on the windshield and then the blue and black, it looks just like a squad car,” added Matson.

Local donors presented him with the cart at a surprise reveal Monday morning.

Donor Shelly Bartlett stated, “A bunch of amazing volunteers put different things on it. The graphics were donated, the embroidered seats were donated and all certain little parts were donated. Everyone truly put their heart and soul in.”

For the first time in almost two years, Matson climbed into the driver’s seat.

Matson said, “It’s gonna make it so much easier and I feel so comfortable driving something like [a golf cart] versus an actual vehicle.”

After taking it for a spin around the station, Matson said he’s excited to hit the road once again.

“I can spend more time with my girls just going around town and going to pick them up from the bus stop and bring them home. They have little cop cars, the battery operated ones and they cruise around town like they’re cops of our town, so they’re just gonna jump in here and be like dad this is so cool, I’ll be like I know honey!” explained Matson.

Bartlett mentioned, “To think that he can drive around and visit with different people, different supporters make him more social, make him more independent, be proud that he’s driving again. I think that’s the most exciting gift.”

