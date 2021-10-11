Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

St. Peter to begin fall leaf collection today

St. Peter will begin collecting leaves and grass clippings at 7 a.m., this morning.
St. Peter will begin collecting leaves and grass clippings at 7 a.m., this morning.(WBTV File)
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of St. Peter will begin collecting leaves and grass clippings at 7 a.m., this morning.

Some tips to speed up the leaf collection process include placing the leaves parallel and adjacent to the curb. Do not put leaves in the street or in bags and make sure the leaves are free of animal waste. Also, try to keep the leaves away from light poles, mailboxes and street signs.

Leaf collection has a history of being a lengthy process. Last year, it took over five weeks to complete in St. Peter.

If you miss the collection dates, yard waste can be taken to the City’s drop-off sites, which are open 24/7.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
A church roof is damaged after a tornado touched down in Park Rapids, MN.
Tornado touches down in Park Rapids, MN leaving damage to buildings
Bicyclists at Mankato River Ramble
Record-breaking turnout at Mankato River Ramble
The Mankato West Scarlets remain perfect with two games left in the regular season.
#1 West steamrolls Austin 76-0
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says

Latest News

Mayo Clinic Health System mobile health clinic coming to Butterfield
Mayo Clinic Health System mobile health clinic coming to Butterfield
Bicyclists at Mankato River Ramble
Record-breaking turnout at Mankato River Ramble
Forecast highs for southern Minnesota northern Iowa.
Joshua Eckl's Sunday forecast. 10-10-21
MSU Extends Clean Sheet Streak
MSU Extends Clean Sheet Streak