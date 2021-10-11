St. Peter to begin fall leaf collection today

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of St. Peter will begin collecting leaves and grass clippings at 7 a.m., this morning.

Some tips to speed up the leaf collection process include placing the leaves parallel and adjacent to the curb. Do not put leaves in the street or in bags and make sure the leaves are free of animal waste. Also, try to keep the leaves away from light poles, mailboxes and street signs.

Leaf collection has a history of being a lengthy process. Last year, it took over five weeks to complete in St. Peter.

If you miss the collection dates, yard waste can be taken to the City’s drop-off sites, which are open 24/7.

