Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Amazon distribution center coming to Twin Cities suburb

FILE — An Amazon distribution center is coming to a Twin Cities suburb.
FILE — An Amazon distribution center is coming to a Twin Cities suburb.(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An Amazon distribution center is coming to a Twin Cities suburb.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Monday that the 517,000-square-foot facility will open in Woodbury late next summer. The center is expected to generate 500 jobs and may add another 500 during the holiday season.

The building will be Amazon’s third large-scale facility in the metropolitan area behind an 855,000-square-foot facility in Shakopee and a 750,000-square-foot facility opening this fall in Lakeville.

Woodbury City Planner Eric Searles said the City Council approved the project at a meeting in August but officials didn’t reveal that Amazon was moving in until Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik and Megan Matson ride in new golf cart
Officer Arik Matson gifted custom golf cart
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
FILE — Authorities in Renville County say a man was seriously injured Monday morning when he...
Man airlifted to North Memorial after being ‘seriously injured’ in Renville County tractor crash
FILE — A Mankato man is facing several charges following a police chase Saturday night.
Charges filed against Mankato man following police chase
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
2 men charged in St. Paul bar shootout that left woman dead

Latest News

Sweater at Sonny + Dot in downtown Mankato, Minn.
Sonny + Dot boutique opens in downtown Mankato
FILE — Minnesota’s senior care homes are struggling with record staff shortages as people leave...
Minnesota care homes struggle with record staff shortages
FILE — GreenSeam announced Friday the 2021 honorees that will be recognized at the Greater...
GreenSeam announces 2021 Business Award and Hallf of Fame honorees
The new Dunkin’ on Riverfront Drive is now open and ready for business.
New Dunkin’ location opens for business in Mankato