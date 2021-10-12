Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bathroom vandalized in Le Sueur County

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elysian, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are asking for information linked to a bathroom that was vandalized in Le Sueur County.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the damage caused by vandals at the Elysian City Park is over $1,500.

The vandalism was discovered on Oct. 3rd and law enforcement is still seeking the suspects.

Any new information related to this case can be reported to the Le Sueur County Sherriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik and Megan Matson ride in new golf cart
Officer Arik Matson gifted custom golf cart
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
FILE — Authorities in Renville County say a man was seriously injured Monday morning when he...
Man airlifted to North Memorial after being ‘seriously injured’ in Renville County tractor crash
FILE — A Mankato man is facing several charges following a police chase Saturday night.
Charges filed against Mankato man following police chase
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
2 men charged in St. Paul bar shootout that left woman dead

Latest News

Bathroom vandalized in Le Sueur County
Bathroom vandalized in Le Sueur County
Families can take the Jack-O-Lantern Walk at Bluff Park on Oct. 16.
Families encouraged to display their creative pumpkins for Jack-O-Lantern Walk
Ticket sales for Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 start today
Tickets go on sale today for Hockey Day Minnesota 2022
Ticket sales for Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 start today
Ticket sales for Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 start today