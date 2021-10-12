Bathroom vandalized in Le Sueur County

Elysian, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are asking for information linked to a bathroom that was vandalized in Le Sueur County.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the damage caused by vandals at the Elysian City Park is over $1,500.

The vandalism was discovered on Oct. 3rd and law enforcement is still seeking the suspects.

Any new information related to this case can be reported to the Le Sueur County Sherriff’s Office.

