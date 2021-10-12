Charges filed against Mankato man following police chase

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato man is facing several charges following a police chase Saturday night.

Police pulled 37-year-old Daniel Robert Devens over around midnight following reports of a suspicious vehicle.

After a short chase, authorities say he briefly got out of the vehicle before trying to drive off again, but police blocked the car.

Officers pulled him from the vehicle and used a taser.

Police say he appeared to suffer from a medical issue, so he was taken to the local hospital. It’s unknown if his injuries were caused by the taser.

He now faces charges that include fleeing police, obstruction, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.

