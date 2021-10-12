Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

City of Mankato rezones Lamm St. lot to allow for affordable housing

City of Mankato rezones lot to allow for affordable housing
City of Mankato rezones lot to allow for affordable housing(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The empty lot by the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota and Land to Air Express is one step closer to becoming more affordable housing in Mankato.

Mankato City Council voted Monday to rezone the property from light industrial to office residential.

The site at 221 Lamm St. is now one step closer to being home to Sinclair Flats, a four-story building with 48 units of affordable housing, and Lewis Lofts, which would include 64 units of affordable housing for seniors.

Related: The Docket: Mankato plans affordable housing for empty Lamm Street lot

The City of Mankato selected Kansas-based development group Cohen-Esrey to redevelop the site.

Right now, Cohen-Esrey has already started elements of the Sinclair Flats project.

After being selected, the group submitted an application to receive Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to make the housing more affordable.

That application was successful.

Cohen-Esrey will find out if they receive the tax credits for Lewis Lofts in either late November or early December.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
A church roof is damaged after a tornado touched down in Park Rapids, MN.
Tornado touches down in Park Rapids, MN leaving damage to buildings
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Bicyclists at Mankato River Ramble
Record-breaking turnout at Mankato River Ramble
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center

Latest News

FILE — A Mankato man is facing several charges following a police chase Saturday night.
Charges filed against Mankato man following police chase
Charges filed against Mankato man following police chase
FILE — Authorities in Renville County say a man was seriously injured Monday morning when he...
Man airlifted to North Memorial after being ‘seriously injured’ in Renville County tractor crash
Indigenous Peoples Day
Mankato recognizes and celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day