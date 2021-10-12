City of Mankato rezones Lamm St. lot to allow for affordable housing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The empty lot by the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota and Land to Air Express is one step closer to becoming more affordable housing in Mankato.

Mankato City Council voted Monday to rezone the property from light industrial to office residential.

The site at 221 Lamm St. is now one step closer to being home to Sinclair Flats, a four-story building with 48 units of affordable housing, and Lewis Lofts, which would include 64 units of affordable housing for seniors.

The City of Mankato selected Kansas-based development group Cohen-Esrey to redevelop the site.

Right now, Cohen-Esrey has already started elements of the Sinclair Flats project.

After being selected, the group submitted an application to receive Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to make the housing more affordable.

That application was successful.

Cohen-Esrey will find out if they receive the tax credits for Lewis Lofts in either late November or early December.

