City of North Mankato adopts new slogan

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In an attempt to bring more people to the area, the City of North Mankato announced that it has adopted a new slogan.

“Darn Nice Area” is designed to show residents and people outside the region how nice North Mankato is. The slogan stresses happiness, kindness, success, progress, fun, beauty and togetherness.

North Mankato officials want to promote everything about the town from the arts, history, and businesses.

Crews have added banners on the flagpoles around town to promote the new campaign.

”This will allow us to share creatively different stories of the community itself and programming that we are doing; economic development and all of this stuff. So, I am sure a lot of people are seeing the banners around town with sort of keywords with marketing [and] identifying groups that we are working with, with the City,” explained Katie Heintz, library director at the North Mankato Taylor Library.

North Mankato officials say the opportunity to brand their town was something they couldn’t pass on.

