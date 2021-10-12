The Docket: Le Sueur - Henderson, St. Peter residents to vote on school referendums

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Public Schools and Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools both have referendums on the ballot this upcoming November.

Le Sueur - Henderson voters will decide on a number of potential renovations and additions to the school district.

The first question asks voters whether to replace the Park Elementary School building, originally built back in 1930.

Voters will also decide whether or not to renovate Hilltop Elementary School in Henderson.

“Hilltop Elementary was built in the mid-70s with the open model that they used to have where they didn’t use walls. They only used dividers, so if you stand in the center of the building while teaching is going on, you can literally listen and hear four different, five different classrooms,” said Superintendent Jim Wagner.

The school district is also looking to add an early childhood center and expand career and tech education.

An additional question on the ballot that will only pass if voters approve the first question asks residents to approve the construction of a new multi-use activity center.

“With the idea that it would have the space to allow us to do a number of different things, not just athletic but also non-athletic and have a place to host and generate more revenue for the school district,” Wagner said.

The upgrades don’t come without a price tag, with renovations included in the first question costing $50 million and the activity center priced at $7.5 million.

Money will come from the state and property taxes.

Over in St. Peter, a different referendum is in front of voters.

St. Peter Public Schools is proposing to increase its general education revenue by $410 per pupil.

The money comes from property taxes.

“For the average homeowner in St. Peter, which the average assessed value is $150,000, it would mean an increase of about $60 a year,” said Superintendent Bill Gronseth.

Election Day is on Nov. 2.

