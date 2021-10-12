Fairmont Area Schools breaks ground on new vocational center

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Fairmont Area Schools officials, donors, students, teachers, and representatives from the community were all in attendance Monday to witness history being made.

The 13,200-square-foot Career & Tech addition, constructed by Kraus-Anderson Construction, is coming to fruition for educators and students.

“Extremely exciting. I mean, we are kind of at that point where we can break ground and get that shovel in the dirt. It’s here, it’s a reality, it has been planned for so many years,” co-principal Alex Schmidt said.

The project will start soon, and construction will continue throughout the year. The building should be ready to use by next fall.

“HVAC lab, to our new woodshop to our manufacturing lab where we can do a variety of things — whether that is building a house or building a shed or do anything else that our students or our instructors decide what is the best to get that learning through,” Schmidt added.

The new building will be instrumental in preparing students and giving them their best chance at success.

“The space itself is going to be great because right now we are very limited on what we can do. I think with the new space and the new technologies that we are looking at and involving into this. It is going to be a really good opportunity for the kids,” CTE educator Brad Johnson stated.

Especially since there is a dire need for people to work in those positions.

“We need to get them interested. That is the number one thing and talking to contractors out there, they need bodies. So, if we can get them, just get their foot in the door here, just get them some basic stuff and then send them on their way, I think it will help the workforce,” Johnson added.

