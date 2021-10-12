Your Photos
Families encouraged to display their creative pumpkins for Jack-O-Lantern Walk

Families can take the Jack-O-Lantern Walk at Bluff Park on Oct. 16.
Families can take the Jack-O-Lantern Walk at Bluff Park on Oct. 16.(Amy Wallot | Amy Wallot/LFUCG)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Families are welcome come take a free stroll on the Jack-O-Lantern Walk at Bluff Park on Oct. 16.

There, they can enjoy a variety of Jack-O-Lanterns and a fall food stand.

Those families that want to display their own Jack-O-Lanterns at the 6 p.m. event can register by calling or stopping into the Taylor Library, or visit its website.

