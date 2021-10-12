Your Photos
Jackson Business Challenge returns for 4th year, applications being accepted

FILE — The Jackson Business Development Committee is now accepting applications for the 2022 Jackson Business Challenge.(Facebook/City of Jackson)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Jackson Business Development Committee is now accepting applications for the 2022 Jackson Business Challenge.

The four-year-old program is a three-phase competition that will attract new businesses to downtown Jackson by offering a prize package worth $20,000.

“The JEDC’s commitment to the Jackson community is exemplified by our Jackson Business Challenge,” said Scott Reimer, president of the Jackson Economic Development Corporation. “We want Jackson to grow and prosper, and this is one way we can help facilitate that effort.”

The 2022 Jackson Business Challenge will follow the same guidelines as in years prior, with round one consisting of a business concept, round two detailing a business plan, with round three including an oral presentation of the plans.

Learn more: Visit the City of Jackson's website for more information

“The Jackson Business Challenge has been a positive and impactful program to downtown Jackson, with new businesses opening in 2020 and 2021,” said JBDC Board Member Molly Fransen. “Jackson is so lucky to have The REST Stop and Level 10 Fit choose to open their businesses right here in our own downtown. The businesses bring additional offerings to our community, people to downtown, and add to the excitement we have going on in our Main Street District. I look forward to watching downtown Jackson continue to thrive and grow with the next Jackson Business Challenge.”

The prize package valued at $20,000 will consist of grant funds, rental assistance, free marketing, accountancy assistance, legal assistance and more. The program is being sponsored by many local organizations that are committed to helping the community grow and thrive.

The Jackson Business Challenge will look at the viability of applicants’ business plans, as well as how they will enhance the downtown area. Entrepreneurs, as well as current business owners in and outside of Jackson, are encouraged to apply to the program.

Applications for the Jackson Business Challenge can be submitted until Dec. 31.

Visit the City of Jackson’s website for more information and to complete an application.

