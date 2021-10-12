Your Photos
Man airlifted to North Memorial after being ‘seriously injured’ in Renville County tractor crash

FILE — Authorities in Renville County say a man was seriously injured Monday morning when he lost control of the tractor he was driving.(Source: Gray News)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TROY, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Renville County say a man was seriously injured Monday morning when he lost control of the tractor he was driving.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for a farm-related accident that had occurred near the intersection of 330th Street and 810th Avenue, which is about one mile southwest of Olivia in Troy Township.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene to find a male seated inside a tractor, which was off the roadway and in a field of standing corn. A further investigation revealed that the tractor, a 4-wheel drive John Deere that was pulling an empty grain cart, had been northbound on 330th Street. At some point, the driver lost control of the tractor and cart, which eventually entered the west ditch and came to a rest in the field.

As the tractor left the road, traveled through the ditch and entered the field, the unbelted tractor driver was thrown about inside the tractor cab, causing significant injuries.

Medical treatment was administered at the scene, but the driver of the tractor was ultimately flown from the scene to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Olivia Ambulance Service, Olivia Fire and Rescue and Life Link III.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

